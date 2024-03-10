Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.60 EPS.

Shares of BURL opened at $216.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

