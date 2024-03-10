Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

BURL stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.81. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $227.49.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.