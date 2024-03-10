C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 2,842,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,885,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.