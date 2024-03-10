Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.62% of Cactus worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $36,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Down 0.8 %

WHD stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

