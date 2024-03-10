Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $241.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $29.30 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 15.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 267.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

