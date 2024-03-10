Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 168,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.67% of Callon Petroleum worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 374.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

