Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

