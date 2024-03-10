Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Camtek

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $77.34 on Friday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,105,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.