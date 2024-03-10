Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

VET stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.27.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

