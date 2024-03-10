Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Head-To-Head Survey

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 17.23% 15.05% 1.59% Sturgis Bancorp 12.18% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $208.18 million 1.36 $35.87 million $2.55 7.98 Sturgis Bancorp $49.68 million 0.74 $6.02 million $2.83 6.00

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

