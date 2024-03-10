Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

