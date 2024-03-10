Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.82) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.
Capital & Regional Stock Performance
Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £118.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 49.86 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.64.
About Capital & Regional
