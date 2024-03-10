Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Critical Contrast

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 25.48% 35.31% 13.58% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Risk & Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 3 6 0 2.67 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $15.96, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $105.47 billion 0.91 $36.62 billion $4.12 3.59 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

