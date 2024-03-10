Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $27.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

