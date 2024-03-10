CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

CDW opened at $247.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $249.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

