CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 98,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 217,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Specifically, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CECO. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

