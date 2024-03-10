Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $79.66

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.66, but opened at $78.00. Centene shares last traded at $77.88, with a volume of 405,208 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.