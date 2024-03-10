Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.71). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 133,866 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

