Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGNX. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.