Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Trimmed by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,948,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,411,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

