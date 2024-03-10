Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

