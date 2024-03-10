Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.