Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

