Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,049,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,909,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

