Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1,474.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $629,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,252. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.