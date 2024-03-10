CIBC Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$4.75

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

