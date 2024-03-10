Citigroup Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

