Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,334 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Citizens Financial Group worth $84,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

