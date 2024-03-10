ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.68. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

