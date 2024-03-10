Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.28. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical
In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
