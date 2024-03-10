Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.28. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.