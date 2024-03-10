Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,644 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Clearwater Analytics worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

