Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 1361719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Specifically, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

