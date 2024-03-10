Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.77 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

