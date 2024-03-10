Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $56.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

