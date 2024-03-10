CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of COMM opened at $1.25 on Thursday. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 854,808 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 628,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 811,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

