Comparing LanzaTech Global (LNZA) & Its Rivals

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LanzaTech Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 394 928 1395 60 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.38 LanzaTech Global Competitors $3.72 billion $47.06 million 6.57

LanzaTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s rivals have a beta of -94.79, indicating that their average share price is 9,579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 6.42% -374.16% -1.55%

Summary

LanzaTech Global rivals beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

