Comparing OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 14.09 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.22 ICON Public $8.12 billion 3.40 $612.34 million $7.38 45.34

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICON Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ICON Public has a consensus price target of $312.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Given ICON Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICON Public is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% ICON Public 7.54% 11.42% 5.95%

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICON Public has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICON Public beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; and clinical research services, including biostatistics, clinical operations, clinical supplies management, covid-19, data management, decentralized & hybrid clinical solutions, endpoint adjudication services, interactive response technologies, investigator payments, medical affairs, medical writing and publishing, pharmacovigilance, and site and patient solutions. The company also provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. In addition, it offers commercial positioning, early phase, language, medical imaging, and strategic solutions, as well as clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

