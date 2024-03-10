Comparing Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) & Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Almaden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $54.04 billion 1.45 $10.06 billion N/A N/A Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.28

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Almaden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49%

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Almaden Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

