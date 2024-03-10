Comparing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $297.61 million 3.08 -$103.99 million ($0.34) -15.12 Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.09 -$6.65 billion ($11.24) -6.20

Riskified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Riskified has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riskified and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -19.84% -11.04% -9.09% Fidelity National Information Services -54.30% 13.06% 5.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riskified and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 5 2 0 2.29 Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 10 1 2.75

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $5.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $69.47, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Riskified on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

