Comparing TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TORM and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $1.44 billion 1.91 $562.75 million $8.09 4.17 OceanPal $4.08 billion 0.00 -$330,000.00 ($16.49) -0.13

TORM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TORM and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 43.82% 44.01% 24.86% OceanPal -23.97% -9.08% -8.66%

Dividends

TORM pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 95.2%. TORM pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanPal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

TORM has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats OceanPal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

