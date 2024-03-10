Comparing Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) & Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 4.38% 18.44% 8.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and Rush Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 3.02 Rush Enterprises $7.93 billion 0.48 $347.05 million $4.14 11.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongsheng Group. Zhongsheng Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Zhongsheng Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zhongsheng Group pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rush Enterprises pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zhongsheng Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zhongsheng Group and Rush Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongsheng Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Rush Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rush Enterprises has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Rush Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Zhongsheng Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle. The company also offers new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance products. In addition, it provides equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services, body, chassis upfitting, and component installation services; and vehicle telematics products, as well as sells new and used trailers, and tires for use on commercial vehicles. The company serves regional and national fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner-operators. It operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

