Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Consolidated Edison worth $101,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.