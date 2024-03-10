Contrasting ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Edgio and ASAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgio presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 400.38%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than ASAP.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $338.60 million 0.15 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.34 ASAP $130.00 million 0.14 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.09

This table compares Edgio and ASAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Edgio has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Summary

Edgio beats ASAP on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

