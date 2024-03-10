Contrasting LanzaTech Global (LNZA) and Its Peers

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LanzaTech Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 394 928 1395 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s peers have a beta of -94.79, indicating that their average share price is 9,579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.38 LanzaTech Global Competitors $3.72 billion $47.06 million 6.57

LanzaTech Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 6.42% -374.16% -1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LanzaTech Global peers beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

