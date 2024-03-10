Contrasting Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) & RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Free Report) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of RCM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.



Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neles Oyj and RCM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neles Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A RCM Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

RCM Technologies has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Given RCM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Neles Oyj.

This table compares Neles Oyj and RCM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neles Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RCM Technologies $284.68 million 0.76 $20.89 million $1.82 15.24

RCM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Neles Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Neles Oyj and RCM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neles Oyj N/A N/A N/A RCM Technologies 6.25% 63.01% 16.39%

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Neles Oyj on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neles Oyj



Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services. It offers its products to chemicals, energy, gas processing and LNG, industrial gas, marine, mining, metals and steel processing, pipeline, pulp, paper and bioproducts, refining, and water and wastewater industries. The company was formerly known as Metso Oyj and changed its name to Neles Oyj. Neles Oyj was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

About RCM Technologies



RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school services, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

