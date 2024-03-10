Contrasting QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $130.02 million 0.49 -$99.61 million ($0.54) -0.94 QuickLogic $21.20 million 11.31 -$260,000.00 ($0.04) -424.89

Analyst Ratings

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for FTC Solar and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 3 2 1 2.67 QuickLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 328.70%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.85% -69.57% -36.64% QuickLogic -1.24% -1.98% -0.75%

Summary

QuickLogic beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

