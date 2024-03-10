Contrasting Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sportradar Group and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. System1 has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.03%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group -2.36% -2.33% -1.30% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sportradar Group and System1’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million N/A $11.48 million ($0.07) -143.12 System1 $826.65 million 0.19 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats System1 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

