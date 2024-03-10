ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 298.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.90).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
