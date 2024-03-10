Cormark Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$7.60

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

TSE FORA opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$2.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company has a market cap of C$81.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

