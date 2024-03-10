Cormark Upgrades Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to “Market Perform”

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.26.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.56. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

