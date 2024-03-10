CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 400,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CorMedix by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 477,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

